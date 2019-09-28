Andrew Scott to star in Talented Mr Ripley

By Express News Service

Andrew Scott has been cast in a new TV adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s Tom Ripley novels. The 42-year-old actor, who was recently seen the highly popular Fleabag, will play the lead character on the new series.

Titled Ripley, the eight-episode series will be adapted by writer and director Steven Zaillian, whose past works include Schindler’s List, Gangs Of New York, and Moneyball.

Showtime president of entertainment, Gary Levine, said, “We are so thrilled to have the supremely talented filmmaker, Steve Zaillian, adapt the singular saga of Tom Ripley from Patricia Highsmith’s novels as an ongoing series for Showtime. With Andrew Scott, whose charisma knows no bounds, inhabiting the iconic lead role, we feel confident that this will be a special one.”

The new show is set to follow Tom Ripley from 1960s New York to Italy after he’s hired by a wealthy man to retrieve his vagabond son and return him to America.

Andrew’s casting follows the huge success of Fleabag at the Emmys, picking up four awards to the surprise of creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Outside of Fleabag, Andrew is also known for playing Jim Moriarty in BBC’s Sherlock, and is set to star in HBO’s His Dark Materials.