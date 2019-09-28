John Malkovich and Ben Schwartz to star in Space Force

By Express News Service

Space Force, the upcoming Netflix comedy series from The Office-creator Greg Daniels and Steve Carell, is beginning to take shape. Carell, who also serves as co-creator and executive producer, will be joined by John Malkovich and Parks and Recreation-fame Ben Schwartz.

Malkovich plays Dr Adrian Mallory, Head Science Advisor, brilliant, arrogant, and hoping to prevent space from becoming the next great international battlefield. Schwartz portrays F Tony Scarapiducci, a self-centered media consultant whose Machiavellian goals only sometimes line up with those of Mark or Space Force.

Additional supporting characters include Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O Yang, and Alex Sparrow.



Paul King of Paddington 2 and The Mighty Boosh fame will direct two episodes of the series, including the pilot.

The 10-episode series is expected to premiere in 2020.