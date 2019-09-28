Venom sequel adds X-Men producer Hutch Parker

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hutch Parker, the executive-turned-producer who worked on the recent X-Men movies, will produce the sequel to Sony’s Spider-Man-centric Marvel-based movie being directed by Andy Serkis.

Parker joins producers Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, and Matt Tolmach on the project, which is heading toward a shooting start in mid-November. Reportedly, Parker quietly joined the project several months ago at the request of film chief Tom Rothman.

Tom Hardy is reprising his role as the crusading journalist who bonds with a ravenous alien symbiote. Michelle Williams and Reid Scott are also due to return, as will Woody Harrelson.

Parker already has ample experience working with Marvel characters. As an executive at Fox, he worked on several X-Men movies dating back to X2: X-Men United.