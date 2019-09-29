Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson hints at 'Fast and Furious' reunion with Vin Diesel

By Express News Service

LOS ANGELES: After a couple of years of feuding, actors Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel seem to have moved past it. In an Instagram post, Johnson has hinted at a possible reunion with the Fast & Furious star.

Thanking Diesel and his wife for wishing him on his recent marriage, Johnson also expressed his gratitude over the former’s support for Hobbs & Shaw.

VIEW GALLERY: Here are 10 highest-paid actors in the world in 2019

In the video, Johnson said, “I want to thank the studios, my cast, the filmmakers, directors, and producers for all the tremendous efforts. Last but not least I want to thank my brother Vin for your support for Hobbs & Shaw. I saw your post and I appreciate it.”

“Ten years ago when you and I spoke, you invited me into the Fast & Furious family. I’m grateful for that invite, and as you know, my goal was always, all these years, to come into the Fast & Furious world, and help elevate the franchise in any way that I possibly could.”

ALSO READ: The Rock 'excited' about daughter attending college, says 'she's earned it'

He added, “And now here we are ten years later, this massively successful build-out and expansion. We did it the right way, we did it the smart way, and again brother, I appreciate your support. And of course, all roads lead to one thing... I’ll be seeing you soon Toretto.”

Diesel played the character Dominic “Dom” Toretto, one of the three main protagonists of The Fast and the Furious franchise. Johnson joined the franchise with 2011’s Fast Five, and also starred in Fast & Furious 6 and Fast & Furious 7.