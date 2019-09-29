Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez have an engagement party

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Star couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reportedly had an engagement party here. The celebration comes almost seven months after the former professional baseball proposed to Lopez.

A source told etonline.com that the power couple had the party on Friday night. In attendance was JLo's best friend and actress Leah Remini, who posted a selfie of the two on her Instagram. In the photo, the singer is seen wearing a one-sleeve, white, ruffled ensemble.

VIEW GALLERY: 10 times Jennifer Lopez set the red carpet on fire

"#reunitedanditfeelssogood," Remini, who had acted with Lopez in "Second Act", captioned the slideshow.

Lyricist and singer Carole Bayer Sager also shared a photo with the bride-to-be. "With @jlo and @leahremini. It happened last night! #engagementparty," read her photo's caption.

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March. "She said yes," Rodriguez wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of JLo's hand with a sparkler on her ring finger.