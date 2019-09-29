Home Entertainment English

Kim Kardashian deletes cosy snap with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian uploaded a rare photograph with her rapper husband Kanye West on Saturday but instantly deleted it.

Published: 29th September 2019 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband Kanye West

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband Kanye West (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian uploaded a rare photograph with her rapper husband Kanye West on Saturday but instantly deleted it.

The black and white picture shows the couple embracing and kissing on a rock in the desert. They are both dressed surprisingly casually, both in tracksuits with make up free Kim's hair scraped back into a bun, reports mirror.co.uk.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian shares first-ever photo with all her four kids, check it out here!

It's not clear why Kim had sudden change of heart about the photograph - but may have been the target of Kanye's angry fans demanding to know why his long-anticipated next album had been delayed just hours before it was due for release.

Kanye shocked fans when he quit pop music and decided to make gospel music instead.

His album, "Jesus is King", was supposed to be released on September 27, a date announced by the rapper himself.

Kim showed no sign that the album was running late as she tweeted an excited countdown on Wednesday saying: "Two more days Jesus is King".

The delay was not announced by Kanye himself - but Kim.

In an Instagram story on Friday, Kim was the one to finally address the mounting questions about the arrival of Jesus is King.

Fans were furious about the last minute delay, especially given that his album Yandhi never arrived at all last year.

WATCH VIDEO: Kim Kardashian's funny encounter with Bahamas pigs

One tweeted: @kanyewest we need new music man. I'm tired of listening to the same s***. Were in a drought and all this new music sounds like the same s*** all the time, we need you to drop some new original s***. #kanyewest the industry needs you more than ever."

Another wrote: "You knew damn well Kanye wasn't droppin no damn album today."

"I'm gonna be so disappointed if you delay your album again. Please. I'm counting on you. Give it to me ON THE RELEASE DATE JESUS," said a user.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanye West Kim Kardashian
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp