Home Entertainment English

Women expected to be jealous in Hollywood, says Elle Fanning

In an interview to Tatler magazine, Elle Fanning said women are told to pit themselves against one another in Hollywood.

Published: 29th September 2019 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Elle Fanning

Hollywood actress Elle Fanning (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Elle Fanning says women are expected to be "super jealous" in Hollywood.

In an interview to Tatler magazine, Fanning said women are told to pit themselves against one another in Hollywood, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"There is a stigma placed on women in any workplace, especially in Hollywood. You must be super competitive and super jealous. And it's something that people want to project, but it's actually not the case," she said.

ALSO READ: Elle Fanning 'refused to watch' sister Dakota on 'Friends' after failing in audition

The "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" star had a passion for acting from a young age. She used to act scenes with her sister Dakota Fanning.

"Well, I saw my sister doing it and I was a huge ham growing up. We would constantly put on these scenes around the house. It wasn't for anyone, only for ourselves. We would do lines, characters, it was very funny.

"It just felt right at home for us... We weren't supposed to do this at all. My mom played tennis, my dad played baseball, my mom's dad was a quarterback in the NFL. We were supposed to play tennis or something," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hollywood Elle Fanning
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp