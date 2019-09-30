Home Entertainment English

INTERVIEW | Actor Michelle Williams talks about Broadway ballads

From the people that I’d spoken to, I kept hearing that she was like the sunshine in the room.

Published: 30th September 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Still from biographical mini-series Fosse/Verdon.

By Express News Service

Playing complex characters is not new for actor Michelle Williams, 39. Consider her performances – Blue Valentine (2010), Shutter Island (2010), Manchester by the Sea (2016) – and The Greatest Showman (2018) most of which have gone on to be nominated for the Oscars and the Golden Globes.

Most recently, the Broadway performer won an Emmy for her portrayal of Gwen Verdon, in the biographical mini-series Fosse/Verdon that takes us into the partnership between two acclaimed Broadway personalities – director/cinematographer Bob Fosse and dancer Gwen Verdon. 

What’s it like to play a person like Gwen Verdon?

From the people that I’d spoken to, I kept hearing that she was like the sunshine in the room. The way that I’ve come to think of her is someone who is always trying their hardest and will occasionally be backed up against a wall when she’s cornered. But as much as she possibly could she constantly tried to rise above and be her best. 

Tell us a bit about perfecting the Fosse choreography. 

I wanted to get up on the stage when I was watching them right there in that number.  And as far as the angles, we’ve been really well supported in terms of the people that have been teaching us.  The choreographers that we’ve worked with, who have spent so much time with both Sam and I, and who we love not just as professionals, but also as people. So, it’s a very harmonious work environment, which you feel like you can, sort of, get your best work done there. 

You didn’t have formal training in dance. How has your confidence and training evolved over the years?

I danced a little bit as a kid. And then all of a sudden, the last decade, it just keeps coming up for me.  It is a place that I have found an unexpected amount of joy, and so I keep wanting to return to it. So, to have had a bit of that training going into this and a little bit of vocabulary that I already knew, it has been really helpful. 

Can you talk about the realtionship between Bob and Gwen?

I think of them as, sort of, like yin and yang. Light and dark, always chasing each other and shaping each other.

Streams on Hotstar Premium

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Michelle Williams
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp