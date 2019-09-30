Home Entertainment English

Miley Cyrus shares cryptic posts about loyalty

Singer Miley Cyrus on Sunday posted a photograph with her dogs, sharing her thoughts on love and loyalty.

Singer Miley Cyrus

Singer Miley Cyrus (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: It seems everything is not going well in singer Miley Cyrus' life. She recently took to Instagram Story and shared some posts, indirectly hinting about her life post divorce with former husband Liam Hemsworth and break-up with Kaitlynn Carter.

Cyrus on Sunday posted a photograph with her dogs, sharing her thoughts on love and loyalty, reports etonline.com.

She wrote: "I am immediately reminded to love without conditions.... the best part about animals is that they are careless about the details. They live by the golden rule ... Love and be Loved. Nothing in between. No questions regarding wealth, career, talents, race, age, sex. They love back 100X. All they ask for is to be cared for in exchange for loyalty, reliability and faithfulness. (reminds me of someone)."

Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their separation on August 10 this year. The news came hours before photographs surfaced of Miley making out with Kaitlynn in Italy.

But her relationship with Carter did not sustain too long. She reportedly separated from her a few days ago.

"Miley made the final decision to split with Kaitlynn. Her relationship with Kaitlynn is over and she wants to be on her own. Miley wasn't thinking long term and when Kaitlynn realized Miley was done, it was a total shock," a source said.

