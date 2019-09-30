Home Entertainment English

When David Bowie flashed at Debbie Harry

Debbie Harry recalled a moment when David Bowie showed her his 'p***s', apparently as a reward for securing him drugs.

Published: 30th September 2019

Veteran singer Debbie Harry

Veteran singer Debbie Harry (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Veteran singer Debbie Harry claims late music icon David Bowie once flashed his 'p***S' to her.

In her new book "FACE IT", Harry recalled a moment when Bowie showed her his 'p***s', apparently as a reward for securing him drugs, reports mirror.co.uk.

In the extract published by "The Sunday Times", Harry said: "One time David and Iggy (Pop) were looking for some blow. Their connection in New York had suddenly died and they were out. A friend had given me a gram, but I had barely touched it.

"I didn't care for coke too much - it made me jittery and wired and it affected my throat. So I went upstairs with my vast quantity of cocaine and they just sucked it right up in one swoop. After they did the blow, David pulled out his c*** - as if I were the official c*** checker or something. Since I was in an all-male band, maybe they figured I really was the c***-check lady."

Harry also revealed that Bowie loved to pull it out with both men and women.

"David's size was notorious, and he loved to pull it out with both men and women. It was so funny, adorable and sexy. It was just very funny. I didn't touch it. But I did think, well - it's very nice. I don't know, it's too bad you can't ask him.I guess I was sort of flattered, you know? He's one of the great men that I admire in the music world, clearly a genius," she added.

