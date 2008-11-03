Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who turned 35 on Saturday, celebrated her birthday shooting for Mani Ratnam‘s film 'Ravan' in Kerala.

The shooting began on the outskirts of Kochi two days ago after a delay as both Aishwarya and husband Abhishek Bachchan were occupied due to the illness of their respective fathers.

However, both will now be shooting for the film nonstop for a month. This will be their third film with ace director Mani Ratnam. Abhishek has earlier worked with him in 'Yuva' and 'Guru'.

Both films brought Abhishek, who was struggling for box office success then, critical acclaim as an actor.

Aishwarya, on the other hand, debuted in his Tamil film 'Iruvar' more than a decade ago.Her last film with Mani was 'Guru'.