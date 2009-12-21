Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepika unveils Kingfisher's 2010 calendar

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone unveiled the 2010 edition of Kingfisher\'s swimsuit special calendar.

Published: 21st December 2009 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2012 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

deepikapadukonne2_L

Deepika Padukone:Sampurn Pix

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone Sunday unveiled the 2010 edition of Kingfisher's swimsuit special calendar.

&quot;In the beginning of my career, I was a part of the calendar and it's becoming better every year. Girls in this calendar have done a fantastic job,&quot; said Deepika, who figured in the 2006 calendar.

&quot;It's of international standards and it's one of the best calendars in the world,&quot; she added.

Asked if featuring in the calendar was a good platform to enter Bollywood, Deepika said: &quot;Well, I didn't use it as a platform to enter the film industry, so I wouldn't say that. You can't be a model to be an actor. That's not what I did. But yes, Farah noticed me as a model and then decided to cast me in 'Om Shanti Om'.&quot;

&quot;I am very proud of 2010 edition of the Kingfisher swimsuit special,&quot; said Vijay Mallya, UB group chairman before the calendar was unveiled at his palatial home.

Mallya said the calendar has given an opportunity to many young models from India and the world, and he hoped to continue the trend.

Noted photographer Atul Kasbekar has taken the photographs for the calendar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp