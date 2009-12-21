Deepika unveils Kingfisher's 2010 calendar

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone Sunday unveiled the 2010 edition of Kingfisher's swimsuit special calendar.

"In the beginning of my career, I was a part of the calendar and it's becoming better every year. Girls in this calendar have done a fantastic job," said Deepika, who figured in the 2006 calendar.

"It's of international standards and it's one of the best calendars in the world," she added.

Asked if featuring in the calendar was a good platform to enter Bollywood, Deepika said: "Well, I didn't use it as a platform to enter the film industry, so I wouldn't say that. You can't be a model to be an actor. That's not what I did. But yes, Farah noticed me as a model and then decided to cast me in 'Om Shanti Om'."

"I am very proud of 2010 edition of the Kingfisher swimsuit special," said Vijay Mallya, UB group chairman before the calendar was unveiled at his palatial home.

Mallya said the calendar has given an opportunity to many young models from India and the world, and he hoped to continue the trend.

Noted photographer Atul Kasbekar has taken the photographs for the calendar.