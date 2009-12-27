MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor says his forthcoming film "Chance Pe Dance" tells the tale of strugglers waiting for their big break. And the actor reveals he could relate to the character as he too was rejected at many auditions and even had to sleep in his car for a whole night.

"It's a very realistic film on strugglers. The story of the film flows through such a situation that any struggler can identify with whether he is struggling as an engineer, doctor or as a lawyer," Shahid told IANS.

Directed by Ken Ghosh, "Chance Pe Dance" revolves around a talented young struggling actor Sameer (Shahid). Positive and brimming with energy, Sameer juggles various jobs while working towards getting his big break in films. During his struggle, he meets Tina (Genelia D'Souza), a choreographer.

"It's a typical character of an aspiring actor. He comes from Delhi and struggles in Mumbai for three years. He stays in a house but the rent is due for a long time. (He) owns a second hand car, but doesn't have money to buy petrol.

"But having failed in almost 300 auditions, he is still a very positive guy. Every day he wakes up with a hope that something good will happen to him that day. That is the quality that makes him going," Shahid explained.

The actor says he could really identify with the character.

"Five years back, I was Sameer. I had a red Maruti 800. I also went for many auditions, which turned (out) to be futile. There are situations in the film that I have also gone through...I have actually spent a whole night in the car, as I didn't have a place to stay. In the film, there is a long chunk where it shows the guy thrown out of his house because he couldn't pay the rent (and) stays in his car," said Shahid.

Shahid's dancing skills are already well-known but he promises to surprise his fans with brand new moves thanks to American choreographer Marty Kudelka, who has worked with international pop stars like Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson and N'Sync.

"When you do a film like 'Chance Pe Dance', then dance becomes a very important part of it. As people already know that I can dance, so the challenge is how do I surprise people or give them something new," he said.

"Then Ken and I thought that probably if I try a new style of dancing, which I have never done before, it will offer something new to the audience and that's why we got in touch with Marty Kudelka," he added.

Asked if Genelia was able to cope with his dance steps, Shahid said: "Well there is not too much of dancing that Genelia and I have done together. She plays a choreographer in the film. She was very nervous initially, but finally she turned out very well."

"It was great fun working with her. I loved Genelia's work in 'Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na'. I am really happy that she came on to the film. She is a very, very good actor. I was very impressed when I saw her performance in the film."

Shahid is now excited to work in his father Pankaj Kapoor's film, which would go on floors early next year.

"He is going away from what people know he is brilliant at and becoming a director because he wants to present me in a certain way. It is a huge responsibility but I am excited to get that opportunity. I really hope that I can justify the amount of time and faith he is investing in me. About the film I can only say that it's a love story," Shahid said.

--IANS