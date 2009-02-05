RECENTLY, a Mumbai tabloid let out the news that Katrina Kaif had agreed to be part of director Rohit Shetty’s next film to be produced by Ajay Devgan. Given the fact that Shetty has directed comedies like Golmaal, Sunday and ‘Golmaal Returns’, it was a foregone conclusion that his film for Devgan’s production house would also be a comedy. Apparently, Devgan thought of roping in good friend Salman Khan’s beau Katrina after he and Salman bonded well on the sets of London Dreams. But now, Katrina has turned down Salman’s request to star in the film. The reason cited was her busy schedule. According to Katrina’s spokesperson, due to lack of dates and her tight schedule, she won’t be part of the project. Her spokesperson clarifies: “It is unfortunate but Katrina will not be able to do the project. She’s tied up with other commitments and dates were a big hassle. Hence she will not be doing Rohit Shetty’s film.” Hmm...wonder if all’s well with the Salman-Kat jodi.