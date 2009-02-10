Sorts for films to face some opposition or the other at the time of release. The latest to face such rough weather is the SRK - Irrfan Khan starrer Billu Barber.

The film’s title was found derogatory by members of the Salon and Beauty Parlour Association.

The President of the Association, Mr Uday Takke, had requested SRK to change the name of the film and remove the word ‘Barber’ from the title. His explanation was that the term ‘Barber’ not just denotes an occupation but is also a caste.After much deliberation and talks between the parties involved at SRK’s residence Mannat over the weekend, Shah Rukh Khan has decided to drop the word ‘Barber’ from the title of the film with immediate effect. The film is now called ‘Billu’ and posters of the film have also made the necessary change.

Shah Rukh didn’t want his film to run into any unnecessary trouble nor did her want to hurt the sentiments of a certain section of the society and hence the change.

Hope audiences are as excited to see ‘Billu’ as they were to see ‘Billu Barber’.