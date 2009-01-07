A new face

TATA sky Ltd. has announced the appointment of Asin, actress from South India and Bollywood's latest sensation.

She is set to feature across all Tata Sky brand and product communication including advertisemnts on Tv, Print, Outdoor, Radio and other mediums.

Vikram Mehra, chief marketing officer, Tata Sky Ltd. commented, "As our new face, she will be influential in reinforcing the attributes of the Tata Sky brand and reiterate our positioning." While Asin seemed to be proud to be associated with the company, "I am looking forward to playing an important part in Tata Sky's vision of redefining television viewing in India." Recently Tata Sky has launched Tata Sky+, a new age service that uses the breakthrough Personal Video reorder technology where the viewer can pause, record and rewind live television.