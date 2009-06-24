Today early morning Kartina Kaif was seen in Ajmer. Well the actress is there to seek the blessings of god for her upcoming film “New York” which is releasing this week on 26 June.

This time the sultry actress was seen wearing Burkha covering her face too. She was there with the few team members of her flick. Another reason as per the news channel which captured her image was to keep her identity in dark so that the junta is not attracted towards the star.

Some times before also Ms. Kaif landed up in trouble for her film, “Nameste London” when she first visited the dargah. The eyebrows were raised for her wearing skirt in that holy place which created lots of hungama. So this time it seems the actress didn’t wanted to be in news for the wrong reasons. Thus she followed the holy norm so that the concern authority of the Ajmer Sharif.

Well girl now only time and junta will decide whether your dua is kabool or not. Hope it does. Sampurn Media