MANISHA Koirala was looking for meaty characters when Amol Palekar offered her a role in his new film. The film is the prolific director’s first in English.

Amol has extracted exceptional performances from his female actors including Deepti Naval in ‘Ankahee,’ Anita Kanwar in ‘Thodasa Roomani Ho Jayen’ and Rani Mukherjee in ‘Paheli.’ Manisha might have expected Palekar to offer her an opportunity to relive her golden days of ‘Khamoshi The Musical,’ ‘Bombay’ and ‘Dil Se.’ But to her dismay the role in Palekar’s film was just a cameo.

“I’d have loved to work with Amolji. It was an interesting character - that of a Buddhist monk. I’d have given up everything to play the role if only I had at least two scenes. But the character has only one scene in the film. I’ve never believed in measuring my roles in terms of playing time. Lekin kuch tho hona chahiye.” So Manisha had to reluctantly say no. “It broke my heart to say no to him. Some day I want to work with Amolji.” The role has now gone to Antara Mali who, after specially- written parts in Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon’ and ‘Naach,’ slips into cameo kingdom.

She has shaved off her tresses to play the monk in Amol’s film.