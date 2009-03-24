SHE is considered by many trade analysts as one of the most bankable female actors in Bollywood.

Post the debacle of 'Thoda Pyar Thoda Magic' in 2008, Rani Mukherji, who turned 31 on Saturday, is all set to claim her title of 'Queen of Bollywood' with Haddipa opposite Shahid Kapur and Bajirao Mastani opposite Salman Khan.

This is indeed good news for all Rani Mukherji fans, as she is now only known as a bankable star, but also one of the most professional and talented stars. Remember her brilliant performance in Black? Amitabh Bachchan has himself commended her on her acting prowess, and likes to have her as his co-actor.

Hope we see more good work from her this year.