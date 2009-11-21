MUMBAI: Dimple Kapadia and Nana Patekar starrer "Tum Milo Toh Sahi", a film about love at different ages, will release on Jan 29 next year.

The film is directed by Kabir Sadanand and it depicts how ordinary people find their true calling in life by saving an old Irani cafe against all forces that stand against Indian traditions, said a press release.

Other cast members include Suniel Shetty, Vidya Malvade, Anjana Sukhani and Rehan Khan.

The film is presented by Fourth Wall Entertainment. It is produced by Nikhil Panchamiya and written by Rajen Makhijani and Sameer Siddiqi.