Kajol’s knitting tales
Published: 21st November 2009
Apart from being a talented actress, Kajol is also talented at her hobby –knitting. Her knitting abilities were proved whenever she was on break during the shooting of the Stepmom remake.
She would finish her takes quickly and then knit sweaters and woolies. And she is pretty good with it too! She could probably make a sweater for producer and friend, Karan Johar while she’s at it
