Kareena Kapoor seems to be on a roll these days. Not only has she worked with all the biggies in the industry but audiences are also appreciating her performance much to her delight.

Normally the stars of Bollywood’s tinsel town are quite fearful of critics but Kareena Kapoor seems to have no stress when it comes to them.

Just recently, we hear an esteemed critic personally paid the Bollywood’s number one actress quite a compliment.

Reveals an insider, “Kareena was told by a highly respected critic that she was loved in the film and that her performance was fantastic. In fact he even went on to say that he’s a big fan and with Kurbaan he has only become a bigger fan. He went on to wish her well and also hoped that the Numero Uno status always remains with her.”

We also come to hear that Kareena who’s currently in Sydney is being flooded with calls and compliments over her performance in the film.

Kareena Kapoor who is touted to be the biggest female actress the industry has ever seen seems to have everything going in her favor -the right looks, talent, films, brands. The list is endless.

She is often compared with veteran actress Sridevi -who was the epitome of beauty and talent.

Reveals a trade analyst, “Audiences are appreciating the film and the chemistry between Saif and Kareena is quite a highlight of the film. Kareena by the looks of it is set to sweep all the awards this year for her performance in Kurbaan. She is better in Kurbaan than she was in Jab We Met.”

Goes on to reveal the analyst, “Performance wise she is Kajol, beauty wise Aishwarya –what more can an actress ask for.”

Talking about Kareena in the film Taran Adarsh adds, “As for Kareena, KURBAAN reiterates one fact yet again. She's the best in the business. No two opinions on that! Watch her get those emotional sequences right, it's incredible. Here's a performance that truly merits the highest praise and admiration, besides fetching her awards and accolades.”

Kareena with each film only seems to be growing from strength to strength and if Kurbaan is this year’s Jab We Met -Bebo stills reins the Queen of Bollywood.