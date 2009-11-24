Salman Khan and David Dhawan, the successful actor-director team are now not on as good terms as they used to be before. It is a shame seeing as the number of hits they’ve given together, like Biwi No 1, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Partner, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, etc.

Recently, Salman didn’t want David to direct producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s film, Sanki, which is the remake of South Indian film, Kick. This is because he is upset that David has not been giving thought to Partner 2, which Salman was very keen on. Instead David has been working on Hook Ya Crook with John Abraham, whom Salman isn’t very fond of.

However, Sajid has denied this. He states that Salman doesn’t play any role in deciding who will direct the film. He has also denied any problems in Salman and David’s friendship and feels that such rumours are in bad taste. Sajid is, meanwhile, still in the scripting process of his film, of which he recently acquired the rights. While he wants David to be the one directing it, he hasn’t spoken to him yet.

David didn’t know anything about all of this.