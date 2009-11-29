MUMBAI: VJ-turned-actress Shenaz Treasurywala, who plays a simple, sweet girl in forthcoming flick "Radio", says she has rejected quite a few roles requiring her to wear bikinis and do item numbers...not that she doesn't wear swimsuits in real life.

"I did reject quite a few offers that required me to wear a bikini and do item numbers. That is not where I want to go with my career. Also, there are lots of bikini and item girls out there. They are fabulous at what they do; I don't judge them at all. But then I don't want to join them or compete with them," Shenaz told IANS.

"I'll do what the role requires me to do. I am professional. As long as it's required and the film really needs it. It should not be there just to sell tickets but to tell a story. I am talented, I have a personality and this is my strength," the actress said, while maintaining that she isn't saying an outright no to donning a particular costume.

Even though she has acted only in a handful of films like "Ishq Vishk", "Hum Tum" and "Aagey Se Right", she feels that being an item girl is not really her goal.

"You get into exposing if all you have is a sexy body ; or may be if you are a magnificent dancer and being an item girl is your career goal. It's just not my thing or my talent," she said.

"I am a good actor and I am a brilliant host. I write well too. I want to concentrate on these three interests and talents," she added.

While Shenaz isn't keen on wearing skimpy clothes on screen, she isn't someone who shies away from wearing a bikini in real life. In fact, Shenaz prides herself in being the proud owner of a closet full of bikinis.

"I swim every day and swimming is my salvation. Nothing in the world makes me feel more relaxed. I am a complete water baby and wear a bikini in the pool every day. In fact I have a whole collection of bikinis. So, I'm not prudish or anything," the actress said.

This is the reason why she believes in the saying 'never say never'.

"If the film takes place on a beach or a boat, if it makes sense story-wise and it's just not to entice the opposite sex or show off my body, then I'm cool. But it's not my focus or choice to market myself like that," she reasoned.

Releasing next month, "Radio" also stars Himesh Reshammiya and Sonal Sehgal.