Katrina is sporting a stud on her lip

Everyone who’s seen Katrina in the promo of Blue has been pleasantly surprised by her ‘biker chick’ look.

The pretty actress who always been portrayed as a girl next door, is for the first time sporting a gothic grunge look with a stud pierced below her lip, dreadlocks and tattoos all over her arms.

Kat’s look has been designed to complement Zayed’s character in the film– that of a daredevil biker.

Says a source form the production team, “Kat was extremely excited about her new look as it’s a huge contrast from her earlier roles. She gave a lot of inputs and worked closely with the designers on minute details.”

But one thing that gave nightmares to Kat is her hairdo The dreadlocks that she sports cause a lot of damage to one’s hair and Kat was very particular about that.

“She’d immediately go for a hair wash once the shoot would be over” says a source from the team.

Ask Kat about her striking appearance in Blue and the actress gives all the credit to her designer Rocky S who gave her the confidence to pull off the look so stunningly

Now, we sure can’t wait to see Katrina in this new, rugged avatar, can we

