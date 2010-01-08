Priyanka Chopra won’t be seen playing the lead in the Dostana sequel. Katrina Kaif has taken over her role. However, Priyanka won’t be completely gone from the film. According to sources, she will be seen in an important scene.

Director Tarun Mansukhani is writing the scene which will feature both Priyanka and Katrina. According to sources, the scene will be a light, hilarious showdown between the two actresses. Priyanka will enter the film on the ‘Desi Girl’ track and when all the boys in the club turn to look at her, Katrina does a dance, vying for their attention.

Tarun was certain that he wanted Priyanka being a part of the film. In fact, even Priyanka herself had expressed her desire to be a part of Dostana 2 to Tarun. The director confirmed that she will be in the film.

However, he has denied rumours of already writing the scene that will feature her. He stated that since he is still in the scripting process, he is looking for a place to fit her into the film. He adds that he will get the scene ready when his cast is finalized.