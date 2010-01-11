Living with Shah Rukh Khan
Published: 11th January 2010 08:38 AM |
Last Updated: 16th May 2012 03:03 PM | A+A A- |
HYDERABAD: India’s leading lifestyle channel Discovery Travel & Living
will present an engaging series on the country’s biggest superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In this unique television format, for the first time ever, viewers will be taken into the private and exclusive world of Shah Rukh Khan.
For a year, cameras have shadowed Shah Rukh in India and across the globe, to present viewers with a rare peek into the life of the superstar and a once-in-a-lifetime viewing experience.
Rahul Johri, senior vice president and general manager – India, Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific, said “Discovery Travel & Living has always set the highest production benchmarks. With this groundbreaking series on India’s biggest superstar Shah Rukh Khan, we are surpassing all established definitions
of lifestyle entertainment. We are extremely thrilled at this opportunity
to work with Shah Rukh and to provide his fans and millions of viewers around the world with uninhibited access to his life, for the first time ever.”
Shah Rukh Khan said, “Discovery Travel & Living is most certainly the
definitive lifestyle channel on TV. The idea of the series format is both
exhilarating and unique as it showcases aspects of my life that have
seldom been seen in the public domain.
I look forward to welcoming you all into my life.” Viewers will experience Shah
Rukh’s complete life – family and vacation time; relationships with his
kids, wife, sister and friends; unique filmmaking process and approach;
time management and being switched on 24x7; brand power; interactions
with fans and staff; IPL venture; life outside India, his castle Mannat and
Shahrukhisms.
Discovery Travel & Living has commissioned Blue Mango Films and Red
Chillies to produce the series.