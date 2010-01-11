HYDERABAD: India’s leading lifestyle channel Discovery Travel & Living

will present an engaging series on the country’s biggest superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In this unique television format, for the first time ever, viewers will be taken into the private and exclusive world of Shah Rukh Khan.

For a year, cameras have shadowed Shah Rukh in India and across the globe, to present viewers with a rare peek into the life of the superstar and a once-in-a-lifetime viewing experience.

Rahul Johri, senior vice president and general manager – India, Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific, said “Discovery Travel & Living has always set the highest production benchmarks. With this groundbreaking series on India’s biggest superstar Shah Rukh Khan, we are surpassing all established definitions

of lifestyle entertainment. We are extremely thrilled at this opportunity

to work with Shah Rukh and to provide his fans and millions of viewers around the world with uninhibited access to his life, for the first time ever.”

Shah Rukh Khan said, “Discovery Travel & Living is most certainly the

definitive lifestyle channel on TV. The idea of the series format is both

exhilarating and unique as it showcases aspects of my life that have

seldom been seen in the public domain.

I look forward to welcoming you all into my life.” Viewers will experience Shah

Rukh’s complete life – family and vacation time; relationships with his

kids, wife, sister and friends; unique filmmaking process and approach;

time management and being switched on 24x7; brand power; interactions

with fans and staff; IPL venture; life outside India, his castle Mannat and

Shahrukhisms.

Discovery Travel & Living has commissioned Blue Mango Films and Red

Chillies to produce the series.