Singer Udit Narayan's son is on demand

He may have music in his genes but the cute and endearing Aditya Narayan, son of playback singer Udit Narayan, is most sought after for acting assignments rather than for playback singing. Aditya, who endeared himself to viewers across the country as the host of the popular music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, says he is surprised at being offered more of acting roles than singing, after his stint as the host of the musical show.

Does being a star kid help?

No not at all! Being Udit Narayan’s son was the most difficult thing I had to face. When you have parents who have already made mark for themselves and are so famous, the responsibilities are sky high. The audience cannot accept even the tiniest of your faults. So when Vikram came up to me, his first sentence was, ‘I trust you and am sure you will keep the good work in terms of acting and singing both.’ So it’s like a big baggage that star children’s have to go through. Being the son of Udit Narayan, singing was there in my genes. As a child, I began my singing career with a song in the film Akele Hum Akele Tum, where I sang with my dad. At that time also, people thought that I had potential to act, so apart from singing, I started getting offers to act. That’s how I did Pardes with Shah Rukh Khan. So, I’d say, I have been lucky to experience both the worlds at such a young age.

On the screen for the first time

I was very excited; in fact, I was the only person among all the cast and crew who wanted to get the dubbing finished at earliest. But I loved myself (laughs)

Down the memory lane

I have limitless moments with my dad. We have shared many happy moments together. To quote one, I still remember when I was hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and it was the final round, my dad and mom were also a part of the audience. I had to give the opening performance and once when I finished the song, my dad was called on stage and when he hugged me. the immense satisfaction that I saw in his eyes was anytime better than any other achievement.

Unconventional role

Shaapit is a love story with an adventure-horror backdrop. So, the story and soul of the film is essentially young. It is a normal, sweet, love story… the lovers go out for coffee and clubbing, but the difference is that they get transported to some other world because of this curse!

Working with Vikram Bhatt

I think I am very lucky, not just because I got to work with Vikram, but also because I got to work with him in my very first film. It was a great learning experience and I had a lot of fun working. He is very good with newcomers, as he has worked with so many of them before. He showed a lot of patience, considering that he was dealing with three new actors Shweta, Shubh Joshi and myself.

Nocturnal habits

I haven’t moved out of my parents’ home. I never will, but I have bought my own place for creative activities. I’ve been living in that house since the past one-and-a-half-years and it’s only getting renovated now. (Aditya bought his own place when he felt that his nocturnal habits of playing music at four in the morning or gymming at three weren’t making life easy for his parents.) I have my room, my studio, my gym, all at this place and my parents are proud that I was able to buy a place of my own at the age of 21.

Turning point

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa would definitely be one of the turning points, because after this show, people started seeing me in a different light. I guess after the show, people saw me as an entertainer and that’s why I was offered more movies than songs. My confidence level boosted and when Vikram approached me for Shappit, I was speechless. My only question was ‘are you serious?’ I was never a born actor but yes, that thought crossed my mind after the success of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa seasons.

Idol

I am interested in working with all leading actors, from Amitabhji to Aamir to Hrithik. I am a huge fan of Amitabhji and Aamir. The kind of work they do is commendable. I would love to share the screen-space with them.

Future plans

I don’t really think much about my future. I am very superstitious in this case; I just want to be in industry for long. May be five years down the line, I would be a good actor, or singer. I don’t really know. I am happy with today.