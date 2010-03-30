Anushka Sharma has gone in for a drastic makeover in Yash Raj Films’ ‘Badmaash Company’.

After a simple Punjabi kudi avatar in her first film ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’, she goes glam with a vengeance in her second film with the same banner.

The look of the film is sporty chic. Says an insider, “Shahid and Anushka have shot some water sports and games in the film and that explains the casual and sporty look. They played badminton and beach volleyball even after pack-up. Anushka turned out to be the better player and beat her co-star every day, irritating the competitive Shahid!” ‘Badmaash Company’ has been written and directed by Parmeet Sethi and produced by Aditya Chopra. The music has been composed by Pritam.

Anushka, who wished to make it big in the modelling world, had no strong aspirations for films.

She began her modelling career at the Lakme Fashion Week as a model for Wendell Rodricks’s Les Vamps Show and was also part of Rodricks’s Spring Summer ‘07 collection. Since then she has done campaigns for Silk & Shine, Whisper, Nathella Jewellery and Fiat Palio. Her first film, Aditya Chopra’s ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan fetched her such rave reviews that the model decided to establish herself in her new found turf.

Yash Raj Film’s ‘Badmaash Company’ is her second film. Her next venture is ‘Patiala House’ with Akshay Kumar which is scheduled to be released this Diwali. She has also started filming for her third Yash Raj film which is directed by Maneesh Sharma and co-starring debutant Ranveer Singh.