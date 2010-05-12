We’ve heard of actors carrying their roles home. But Akshay Kumar would be the first actor to take his part in Patiala House to the playing field. Getting trained as a bowler, Akshay says he is now almost as good as a national-level player. “I’m working towards it. Practising cricket gives me the biggest high,” reveals Akshay Kumar. On sharpening his bowling skills “I am not yet good enough to play national-level cricket but I am getting there. I’m trying get to a national level. And I will very soon. I promise you”.