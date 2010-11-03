The movie has not been named yet and Balki is still looking for other actresses to play the lead role. Sampurn pics

Abhishek Bachchan is in great demand these days, after the phenomenal success of Paa the actor has finally sealed the lips of the critics who once called him ‘unfit’ for Bollywood.

Abhishek is married to one of the most beautiful women in Indian Cinema (Aishwarya Rai); he hails from one of the most influential Bollywood family. But having an influential father was not enough for him; he had to prove his mettle by the power of his performances.

Reports suggest that R. Balki has approached the Jr. Bachchan to play the lead role in his next film. It seems like R. Balki wants to repeat the success story of Paa by signing up Abhishek for his next film. The actor has carved a niche for himself by giving power packed performances in Guru , Sarkar , Yuva , Paa and Raavan . After giving consistent performances in so many films it is quite obvious that Abhishek will have queue of filmmakers waiting to sign him up.

Reports suggest that R. Balki is not going to sign up Amitabh Bachchan for the next film. Vidya Balan, the female lead from Paa has not been chosen for the next film as well, so Abhishek is the only one whom Balki is carrying forward to the next project.

Sources close to Balki informed that initially he wanted to sign up Amitabh Bachchan but he went ahead with Abhishek because the role suited him perfectly. The movie has not been named yet and Balki is still looking for other actresses to play the lead role.