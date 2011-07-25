NEW DELHI: Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha turned a bit emotional as daughter Sonakshi walked as a showstopper for designer duo Shantanu-Nikhil on the third day of ongoing Synergy1 Delhi Couture Week Sunday.

Both Shatrughan and wife Poonam Sinha came to support Sonakshi and cheered for her from the front row. While the veteran actor wore a charcoal colour sherwani, Poonam looked graceful in a green sari.

"My dad has always been like this. He is very supportive and feels proud for whatever I have achieved till now. So getting emotional is just a way of conveying his love towards me," said Sonakshi, who was dressed in ivory-white, heavily-embroidered jacket with a white lehenga underneath.

With her hair neatly tied up in a ponytail and minimal makeup, the actress looked much more confident as she took over the ramp.

Apart from Sonakshi's parents, the front row also witnessed Jas Arora and sitar players and brothers Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash.

The collection titled "Perfume", had a lot of dark shades on silhouettes, which predominantly featured gowns with applique work. The collection also witnessed saris and lehangas in shades of serene whites, aqua blues, dusty orange and golden white.

As the show progressed, the models were seen exchanging glances reflecting a "I am better than you" attitude as they walked with pride and confidence, to portray the modern Indian women.

"The collection defines the new fragrance of change in life as a modern bride and I guess Sonakshi is the perfect choice to depict the modern women. The garments are a mix of traditional and contemporary," said Nikhil after the show.