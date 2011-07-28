KOLKATA: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachachan hasn't got any formal invitation to play Rabindranath Tagore, but says he would love to play the Nobel laureate if given a chance.

"I have been reading in newspapers that somebody has made a formal proposal (to play Tagore). I have been getting some messages from other people. I would be very honoured to portray the role. But no formal proposal has been made till now," Amitabh said here Wednesday.

There have been reports in B-town that Bachchan will portray Tagore in a Bengali film called "The Sound of Silence", based on the poet's life.

Big B, along with filmmaker Prakash Jha, was in the city to promote their forthcoming movie "Aarakshan", a socio-political drama which deals with the controversial policy of caste based reservations in government jobs and educational institutions.