HYDERABAD: Tinseltown is abuzz with the talks of the new relationship between Bipasha Basu and her co-star in ‘Dum Maro Dum’, Rana Daggubati. There were some bold scenes required in the movie between Bips and Rana, which sources claim show scorching chemistry between both of them.

And with this film the Hyderabadi super star and the hottie became ‘good friends’. Grapevine has it that Bips now calls him every moment when she is confronted with any problem and both of them even chat till 3 AM.