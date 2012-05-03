Karisma disciplined, focussed: Jimmy Sheirgill

NEW DELHI: Actor Jimmy Sheirgill, who shares screen space with Karisma Kapoor in her comeback film "Dangerous Ishhq", describes his co-star as focussed and says the 3D romantic thriller will be an amazing movie.

"Karisma is a superb actress. She is very disciplined and focussed. Her character in the film goes through 500 years and she has portrayed each of the transitions very nicely. She would be seen in different looks," Jimmy, who plays a police officer in the film, told IANS.

"It will be the most amazing comeback for Karisma," he added

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film also features Rajneesh Duggal as Karisma's love interest. Bhatt brought experts from abroad to shoot it in 3D format.

" 'Dangerous Ishhq' has been shot in 3D and Vikram has brought experts from North America for the film. It has been brilliantly shot in 3D," said the 41-year-old.

"You have to keep grooming yourself with time. It's high time we should start experimenting as far as the technology is concerned," he added.

Meanwhile, Jimmy has a bag full of films. The actor will feature in "Special Chabbis", "Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 2" and "Tanu Weds Manu 2".