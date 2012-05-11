The famous DDLJ jodi, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol may soon be back again onscreen in Karan Johar’s next romantic film. The last time the two came together was in 2010 in Johar’s 'My Name Is Khan'. The film was critically acclaimed and won a lot of awards.

Shah Rukh and Kajol were one of the most sizzling onscreen couples in Bollywood through the 90s and early 2000s .Which makes their film upcoming film one of the most-awaited, if the reunion comes through.

Said a source, “Karan always works on one film at a time and he has just come back from Thailand after having wrapped up a portion of his home production. Though he hasn’t announced his next film, it will most probably be with Shah Rukh. But the film won’t be announced before the end of the year and won’t begin rolling before early next year, the reason being SRK’s dates. He’s busy with his upcoming films with Yash Chopra and Farah Khan’s 'Happy New Year'. He can only give dates in early 2013 now.”