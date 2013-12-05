Superstar Shah Rukh Khan wants to take his children -- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam -- to Peshawar, where his family hails from.



Shah Rukh, who was in the capital to be a part of Agenda Aajtak conclave last evening, did not refuse the request of Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar to visit Pakistan and said he would love to go back to the place again where his father took him when he was young.