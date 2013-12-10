Sunny Leone has been brushing up her Hindi skills, but her "Jackpot" co-star Sachiin Joshi also recently taught her a word or two in Marathi.

Sachiin and the Indo-Canadian adult film star shot for an episode of "Lai Bhari" on Marathi music channel 9X Jhakaas. During the shoot, Sachiin was questioned in Marathi and he had no problems answering in the language.

But Sunny, who otherwise proclaimed her love for Mumbai and the city's panipuri, faced problems. However, Sachiin came to her rescue and taught her local phrases like "Aai Shapath" and the popular dialogue "Aata maji satakli", and Sunny picked up the words instantly.

Their forthcoming film "Jackpot" is directed by Kaizad Gustad.

Soha, a voracious reader

If there's one thing common between Saif Ali Khan and his younger sister Soha, it is their love for reading books.

While shooting for her upcoming film "Mr. Joe B Carvalho", Soha used to make the most of her free time reading books.

“Soha is a voracious reader. Her eyes were always into some book or the other. If she had any free time, the only thing that she would do is read books,” said a source from the film's production team.

Produced by Bhola Ram Malviya and Shital Malviya and directed by Samir Tiwari, "Mr. Joe B Carvalho" also stars Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey. It will release Jan 3, next year.

Aditya Roy, Shraddha in KJo's 'Koffee...' house

"Aashiqui 2" stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor made a joint appearance on filmmaker Karan Johar's celebrated celebrity chat show "Koffee With Karan".

"'Aashiqui' in the 'Koffee...' house! Aditya Roy Kapur and Shradha Kapoor," Karan tweeted Tuesday.

The host also posted a photograph of the on-screen duo, whose chemistry in "Aashiqui" was much-loved.