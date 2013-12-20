Big B Named Star of the Millennium

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was honoured with the Star of the Millennium award at the Big Star Entertainment Awards 2013 here. He says he was \"embarrassed\" when the audience stood for him as he received the award.

Share Via Email

Published: 20th December 2013 10:26 AM | Last Updated: 20th December 2013 10:31 AM | A+A A-