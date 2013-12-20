Big B Named Star of the Millennium
Published: 20th December 2013 10:26 AM | Last Updated: 20th December 2013 10:31 AM | A+A A-
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was honoured with the Star of the Millennium award at the Big Star Entertainment Awards 2013 here. He says he was "embarrassed" when the audience stood for him as he received the award.
The 71-year-old received the award for his movie "Satyagraha" at the event held at the Andheri Sports Complex here Wednesday.
"The audience stands for me...So embarrassing to be in front of them. I quickly gesticulate to them to be seated...some did, others did not...still embarrassing," Amitabh posted on his blog srbachchan.tumblr.com Wednesday.
The gala also saw some sizzling performances by actors Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Elli Aavram, Nakuul Mehta and Mukti Mohan.
The fourth edition of Big Star Entertainment Awards was co-hosted by funnyman Sunil Grover and actor Shreyas Talpade. The duo had the audience in splits with their entertaining on-stage camaraderie.
Other celebrities in attendance included Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Rakesh Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Ayan Mukerji, Rohit Shetty and Tigmanshu Dhulia.
The Big Star Entertainment Awards 2013 will air Dec 31 on Star Plus.