That sequels work well at the box-office has long been established. But do actors enjoy reprising old stories? Says Sunny Deol, “I have always enjoyed watching sequels, especially for characters I found interesting in films like Rocky and Star Wars. Now, sequels are a trend in Bollywood too.” He, of course, is drawing attention to Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (YPD2), his upcoming film.

“We have picked up the three characters that were introduced in Yamla Pagla Deewana (YPD) and placed them in a new story. That’s how YDP2 happened.”

The film, as the last, is a family event with father Dharmendra and brothers Sunny and Bobby essaying the lead roles.

Bobby insists that the comfort of a home production is not why he is part of it. It’s because YPD was a hit “People loved YPD and it did very well. They thoroughly enjoyed the three characters played by my father, Sunny and me. The sequel is an entirely new story and does not take off from where YPD ended. Had we done so, we would have ended up stretching the script and the film would have lost its essence.”

Repeat story

After 28 years in films, Sunny is now hardly seen on screen or off it. He says, “Concerns with my health kept me away from the industry for quite some time. Also, I feel the process of filmmaking has changed to where now multinationals are part of it. With this, cinema is no longer the key focus and that has to change. I am now trying to regain a footfold in what I enjoy to do the most.”

Bobby says that he had grown tired of doing the same things over and over again.

“It’s how I am.

Firstly, I never liked myself much on the silver screen. Secondly, what’s the point in repeating yourself in different films. You do a film because you enjoy the creative process. I don’t want to do roles that don’t fit me,” he says.

Sunny admits he’s different from today’s bunch of heroes who must look dapper and drop punch lines to win audiences. “I don’t think I need to follow a trend. Formulae are boring. Audiences love surprises and want to feel happy after watching a film, that’s what matters to me.”

Son rise

While Sunny will start shooting for Ghayal 2 soon, Bobby wants to veer towards film production. What has the Deol family

excited, though, is Sunny’s son Karan Rocky Deol's debut in the industry.

“We were all launched through in-house productions - I did Betaab and Bobby Barsaat. We are currently working on a subject for a script for my son. It will take another year.