Singer Kailash Kher is paying a tribute to master blaster Sachin Tendulkar with his "Sachin anthem". The song will be available on his website for free download for a month.



The 40-year-old said the video of the song will be available on his YouTube channel from Nov 14, the day Sachin will star playing his last match in Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.



"We are presently shooting for the video of the song. The song will be available online from Nov 13 and the video can be seen on our YouTube channel from Nov 14. We want to celebrate this moment as a festival for a month, so the song will be available for a free download on our website for a month," Kailash told IANS in a telephonic interview.



The lyrics of the song goes like "Ek hai samandar, ek chand, ek sooraj, ek hai Himalaya, ek hai gagan, ek hai Bharat, ek Bharat ka sachin". The talented singer says that the song shows his love and emotions for the cricket legend.



"I finished the song in three days. From composing to recording and production, it was all complete in those three days. I am a big fan of Sachin and this song has Kailash's love and emotions for him," he said.



The "Tauba tauba" singer already had plans to pen down a song for Sachin when he met him in Dhaka, Bangladesh.



"When Sachin made his 100th international century against Bangladesh in 2012, even I was present in Dhaka during that time. I had planned to write a song for him since then, but got busy with something or the other.



"About two-three weeks ago, I was talking to Suresh Raina who told me that this will be Sachin's last Test match. That's when I decided to pen down the song and show what I feel about him through it," he said.