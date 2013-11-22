Anupam Kher talks of his struggles

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher took a walk down memory lane today and shared the stories of his struggles in the filmworld till he won critical acclaim with his stupendous performance in \'Saaransh\' in 1984.

