Anupam Kher talks of his struggles
Published: 22nd November 2013 08:26 AM | Last Updated: 22nd November 2013 08:27 AM | A+A A-
Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher took a walk down memory lane today and shared the stories of his struggles in the filmworld till he won critical acclaim with his stupendous performance in 'Saaransh' in 1984.
"There should be an urge for brilliance in everybody to fulfill his/her dream in life," Kher, who was here today in connection with the release of the Hindi version of his book 'The Best Thing About You is You', told the gathering.