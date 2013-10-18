Actress Kangna Ranaut is all praise for "Krrish 3" director Rakesh Roshan, saying the best thing about him is that he never breaks his promise.



Kangana admits that during Rakesh Roshan's last production venture "Kites", which was directed by Anurag Basu, she was upset as her chracter was not adapted the way it was explained in the script.



"During 'Kites' I never had any interaction with Rakesh Roshan. My interaction was only with Anurag. I was upset about the role because what what I was told during the script reading session, it was not the same in the film. I never had any problem with Rakeshji," Kangana said in a group interview.



Now the actress is part of "Krrish 3", which has been produced and directed by Rakesh Roshan and it stars his son Hrithik as the superhero.



"During 'Krrish', he gave me the script and whatever he said he has exactly made the film in the same way. He is a man of his words," said the actress.



"He (Rakesh Roshan) is the one who started this alien and sci-fi concept in India. I think this is commendable because had he not invented it, we would not have had a single sci-fi film. His approach toward cinema is commendable," she added.



"Krrish 3", also featuring Priyanka Chopra and Vivek Oberoi among others, will come out Nov 1.