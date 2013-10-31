Deepika Padukone has the looks and attitude, and she is the highest paid heroine in Bollywood today. It’s a good place to be at 27. As of January 2013, the actress' worth was estimated at Rs 25 crores, with the most number of endorsements (Tissot watches to Luxor pens). Yet, Padukone is astoundingly self-effacing, politically correct and traditional.

The ability to slip in and out of character is what makes Deepika the reigning queen of the box office, with four back-to-back box office hits (Cocktail, Race 2, Yeh Jawaani Yeh Deewani and Chennai Express). Her next release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram-Leela set in the backdrop of Gujarat, where she plays the spunky and passionate Leela to Ranveer Singh’s Ram, is proof of her ascent to the big league of performing actresses.

All work, no play

Five years is too brief a period to find a footing in Bollywood. Most of our superstars swear that the first few years are about learning the ropes. But Deepika’s career has not seen too many twists and turns. When we talk about her racing far ahead of her contemporaries, she laughs, “It’s obviously a nice feeling. I don’t take these things seriously. It just means that I need to work harder.” But then slacking off is one thing Deepika has never been accused of. She has let that image slip only a few times, one of them being the famous Koffee with Karan episode, where her cheeky response to a question about her ex-boyfriend was, “I would gift Ranbir a condom.”

Her Love Aaj Kal director, Imtiaz Ali, has a story about how he was caught off guard when he saw an otherwise prim and proper Deepika jumping up and down to catch his attention, which eventually prompted him to cast her as Veronica in Cocktail. Padukone quickly defends herself, “I know a lot of people say that I am politically correct, and I think too much before I speak. But that’s a result of my upbringing. I did try to be honest about my relationships in the past but that was blown out of proportion. So, now I am more cautious.”

Mind over emotions

Over to Ram-Leela which, in true Bhansali style, is expected to be a big costume drama with opulent ghagras, antique jewellery and striking colours. Was it difficult to pull off ? “I enjoyed wearing all the costumes sourced from Gujarat by Sanjay and restored by designer Anju Modi. For an actor, it is always exciting to be part of a costume drama,” she says. I steer the conversation towards the man she is said to be currently dating – Ranveer Singh, who has gone on record to state that they shared the most passionate on-screen kiss in the history of Indian cinema.

As expected, Padukone easily dodges my question with, “The audience is smart enough to understand the ploys. Ram-Leela is a love story and obviously it won’t work without an amazing sense of chemistry between the lead actors. It is as simple as that. Such rumours are good for the film.”

The only time she opens up is when the topic changes to her director du jour, Bhansali. Can she now tell us why he is on every heroine’s wish list? “It’s the way he presents his heroines, not just in terms of looks but he has this ability to extract fluent performances from them. There is so much intensity and passion in my Leela,” Padukone says, admitting to being petrified on the sets.

Love and leading men

Deepika hasn’t had it easy on the relationship front, with the media merciless in exposing all her romantic associations. Be it her first boy friend Nihar Pandya, Kingfisher scion Siddharth Mallya to Ranbir Kapoor. Except for Ranbir, she has been tight-lipped about the rest. “When I was truly in love and the relationship was important to me, I talked about it. But after that, I haven’t, because maybe I don’t feel as strongly about any other relationship. Over time, though, I have learned to handle the scrutiny,” she reveals. Though she has always maintained that it is difficult for two actresses to be friends, the same cannot be said about her equation with her male co-stars. It is said that her one girl pal in Bollywood is actress Shahana Goswami, and it’s a friendship that started from the time she was a newcomer in Bollywood. The two are often seen going scuba diving together.

Shiny possessions

Padukone makes for the perfect red carpet girl, working the sari and the gown alike (rare among Indian actresses). Be it a Naeem Khan trouser dress or a risque black Prabal Gurung gown, or accessories like a Hermes or Alexander McQueen, she pulls it off easily.

“I have never taken that seriously. It’s a job that is handled beautifully by Anaita Shroff Adajania. I trust her choice with all my red carpet ensembles,’’ she says frankly. She recently launched a clothing line with Van Heusen called Deepika Padukone Limited Edition. “I love everything, from Jimmy Choos to Kolhapuris. I can’t be fussy about brands as it is extremely difficult to find something in my size. But I hate ankle length boots,” she confides. Deepika owns three luxury cars, with the Audi 7 being a recent acquisition. She is said to be an F1 fanatic. As for gadgets, she admits to being “traditional” and prefers seeing photographs in an album than on an iPhone.

Ram-Leela is scheduled to release on November 15