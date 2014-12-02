MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah, known for hits like "Abhi toh party shuru hui hai" and "Saturday Saturday", says he would "love to direct a film".



"I'm not capable of acting, so I don't see myself becoming an actor, but I'd love to direct a film," Badshah told IANS in an interview.



The singer is set to perform at his first live show, being organised by Outcry Entertainment, here Dec 3 at Ornum Grounds, Malad.



He says he is feeling "amazing" and is really "excited" about the experience. He also said that although he doesn't know what kind of crowd is going to turn up for the event, he's sure he will "rock it".



Badshah, whose favourite Bollywood actors are Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, likes to convey messages through his songs.



"The story-telling part of rap is what inspired me. I like to tell stories through my songs, it's amazing," he said.



Badshah is also coming up with a new single soon, the title of which hasn't been decided yet.