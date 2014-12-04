In "Baby," Akshay Kumar plays a righteous officer who heads an anti-terrorist unit attempting to foil the plans of a notorious terrorist group.

His fierce avatar and raw power in the trailer are a diversion from his portrayals of the larger than life hero.

After delivering a smart film like "Special 26," Akshay and director Neeraj Pandey have teamed up for this intense film on countering terrorism. The action looks sleek and the plot feels interesting.

After making a statement on terrorism with a small film like "A Wednesday," Pandey delves into the same subject a lot deeper in this one, and raises the scale of production too.

"Baby" also stars Tapsee Pannu, Danny Denzongpa, Kay Kay Menon, Anupam Kher and Rana Daggubati.