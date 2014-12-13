AR Rahman in Oscar List

Online Desk By

Music Composer AR Rahman’s Kochadaiiyaan has been listed in eligible scores for Oscars under original composer category. It has been announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science that 114 scores from eligible feature- length motion pictures released in 2014 are in contention for nomination for the Oscars.

The announcement for the 87 Academy Awards nomination will be made on January 15, 2015 while the awards will be presented on February 22, 2015 at the Dolby Theatre which broadcasted live in more than 225 countries by the ABC Television Network.

Rahman had earlier received the award in the same category for Slumdog Millionaire directed by Danny Boyle.