MUMBAI: Eternally young and a 'rockstar' -- that's how Hindi film celebrities describe actor-filmmaker Anil Kapoor, who turned 58 Wednesday.



Popular for mouthing his famous "jhakaas" dialogue in films and at events, Anil has delivered hits like "Taal", "Biwi No. 1" and "Race".



Here's what the celebrities have tweeted for him:



Sonam Kapoor: Happy birthday daddy! love you!! with my fav people...@anilskapoor @rheakapoor.



Karan Johar: Happy birthday to the eternal rockstar!!! @AnilKapoor.



Abhishek Bachchan: Happy birthday @AnilKapoor have a wonderful year.



Anupam Kher: Happy Birthday to my best buddy @AnilKapoor. May you have a long, peaceful, happy, successful and a youthful life.



Arbaaz Khan: Here's wishing the eternally young and fittest actor @AnilKapoor a very happy and jhakas birthday.



Farhan Akhtar: Happy Birthday @AnilKapoor. Wish you a super year. Lots of love.



Tisca Chopra: Happy b'day Jai!! @AnilKapoor happiness #24 /7



Farah Khan: A very Happy birthday to my youngest friend @AnilKapoor. Papaji tusi great ho!!"