Actress Juhi Chawla's brother Bobby, who had been in coma since quite sometime, passed away this morning.



Bobby Chawla had been in coma since April 2010. He breathed his last at Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai today, sources said.



"This is the perfect screenplay... Look at how my brother timed it... He gave me the biggest gift of my lifetime... Saw its release... And went away...," Juhi posted on Twitter.



Juhi starrer 'Gulaab Gang' hit theatres two days ago.



He went into coma after suffering a massive stroke in April 2010.



Bobby was the former CEO of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.



The cremation is likely to take place this evening.