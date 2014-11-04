Actress Priyanka Chopra attended Just Jared's Halloween party in Los Angeles, California Friday. Priyanka, who had asked her Twitter fans to come up with costume suggestions, finally dressed up as American pop artist Roy Lichtenstein's comic book character and named her Sasha. "My eternal drama says Sasha..." the actress tweeted.

Priyanka turned up with dramatic makeup, blue streaks in her hair, a thought bubble and peach knee-length skirt. PeeCee looked straight out of the comic book, and yet super glamorous. She was seen hanging out with friend and actor Nile Sarkisian, and a gang of girl friends.